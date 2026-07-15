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Army officer arrested in Ramadi cash seizure

Army officer arrested in Ramadi cash seizure
2026-07-15T10:58:49+00:00

Shafaq News- Ramadi

A security force arrested on Wednesday an officer in the Iraqi army in Ramadi, the capital of the western province of al-Anbar, and seized about 96 billion Iraqi dinars in cash ($73M).

A security source told Shafaq News that the raid targeted the officer's residence in the Street 20 district of Ramadi. Preliminary information also indicates the officer owns a bank.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained

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