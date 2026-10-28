Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has won first place for the second consecutive year in a competition for the best joint field and intelligence cooperation in combating drugs, organized by the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, the Interior Ministry's General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances said on Wednesday.

The award recognizes Iraq's work in sharing intelligence, coordinating operations and carrying out joint missions against drug trafficking and smuggling networks, the agency said, crediting the result to its ongoing intelligence and field work and its cooperation with counterpart agencies in Arab countries and beyond.

The directorate's recent operations include an intelligence tip that led authorities in the United Arab Emirates to seize 200,000 captagon pills last week, and joint operations with Syria and Kuwait.

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