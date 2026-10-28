Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria’s Foreign Ministry summoned Jordanian Ambassador to Damascus Sufian al-Qudah and handed him a formal protest note over Jordanian strikes on civilian sites in Daraa province on Monday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Syrian authorities reopened the Nassib border crossing with Jordan after both countries reaffirmed their commitment to overcoming tensions and preventing further damage to bilateral relations following the strikes.

Both countries agreed to form a joint security committee to investigate the circumstances of recent Jordanian airstrikes on Syrian territory and assess their impact. The agreement was reached during a phone call between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

The committee will establish the details of the recent military operations and assess their consequences. Both sides also agreed to strengthen field and intelligence coordination to counter terrorist threats while ensuring respect for Syrian sovereignty and protecting civilians.