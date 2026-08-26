Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Sheikh Mandoul al-Satm, a Tribal Mobilization Forces (TMF) commander in Al-Anbar’s Haditha district, survived a roadside bomb attack on Wednesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The explosive device detonated as al-Satm’s vehicle was traveling through the Jazira desert, causing no casualties, the source said.

Formed in 2014 during the war against ISIS, the TMF consists primarily of Sunni tribal fighters later incorporated into Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-recognized security umbrella. The TMF undertakes local security roles, including intelligence gathering, area stabilization, and counterinsurgency operations. They are mainly deployed in western and northern provinces such as Al-Anbar, Nineveh, and Saladin, where they operate within their tribal environments to support broader security efforts.