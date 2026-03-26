Airstrike hits abandoned military facility in Iraq’s Al-Anbar desert

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

An airstrike of unknown origin targeted an abandoned military facility in Iraq’s Al-Anbar desert on Thursday, with no casualties reported, a security source told Shafaq News.

The strike hit a former airfield once used for drone manufacturing, located behind the headquarters of the 79th Brigade, about 90 kilometers east of Rutba district, where no military or civilian presence remains.

No significant damage was recorded due to the absence of personnel and equipment, the source added.

Authorities have not identified the source of the strike or released further details.