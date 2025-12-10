Across Iraq: Deadly crashes, shrine suicide, and electrocutions

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Traffic Accident (Kirkuk):

A person was killed and two others injured in a traffic accident along the Tikrit–Kirkuk highway, a police source reported.

Suicide (Diyala):

A man took his own life by firearm inside a religious shrine in western Diyala. Preliminary information indicated the victim had been suffering from psychological distress and family-related problems.

Electrocution Incidents (Kirkuk):

A woman was killed and a municipal worker injured in two separate electrocution accidents in central Kirkuk, a local source said.



