UN Security Council to discuss Iraq: Budget, security, and human rights on the agenda

Shafaq News / The website of the United Nations Security Council reported that the Council will convene a closed briefing and consultation session on Iraq this afternoon, Baghdad time. The session will address several issues, including budgetary matters, corruption, unemployment, economic and financial reforms, and the relationship between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), with a focus on the security situation.
The report further noted that Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative and head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), will provide a briefing to the Security Council in New York. She will discuss recent developments in Iraq and the latest reports from the Secretary-General regarding UNAMI's mission. Additionally, the issue of missing Kuwaiti nationals, other missing individuals, and Kuwaiti properties that are unaccounted for will be raised. It is also expected that a representative from civil society will provide a media briefing.
The report also mentioned that Hennis-Plasschaert will address the latest political developments in Iraq.
The website highlighted the latest report from the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the mission of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), dated September 26th. The report noted that on June 12th, the Iraqi Parliament approved the Federal Budget Law, covering the fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025. The budget allocates a record amount of $153 billion annually, aiming to support the specific priorities outlined in the government program presented by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani in October 2022. These priorities include combating corruption, addressing unemployment, supporting vulnerable populations and low-income individuals, reforming the economic and financial sectors, and enhancing public services.
The report also mentioned that the Prime Minister's office published a summary of the semi-annual progress report on the government program, covering the period from December 2022 to June 2023. This report highlighted major achievements, including the completion or rehabilitation of healthcare institutions and schools, the provision of services and engineering support in underserved areas, and the presentation of the National Education Strategy 2022-2031. It also emphasized anti-corruption initiatives, stating that ministries were directed to resubmit major contracts for financial and legal review to ensure the integrity of the process and to prevent any affiliation with political parties among government employees.
The report also emphasized economic reform as a priority, including the development of the investment environment and diversification of revenues through the growth of the industrial and agricultural sectors.
In addition, it covered the government's efforts to enhance regional cooperation and development initiatives, including the launch of the "Development Road Project," which will connect the Gulf region to Turkey and Europe. The government's program also includes commitments to amend electoral legislation and hold elections within a year.
The report mentioned that Hennis-Plasschaert may also brief the Security Council on the relationship between the federal government and KRG. It recalled that on March 23rd, the International Chamber of Commerce ruled that the oil exports from the Kurdistan Region to Turkey without Baghdad's approval constituted a violation of the 1973 Pipeline Agreement between Iraq and Turkey. This led Turkey to halt oil flows, which account for approximately 0.5% of global supplies.
The report continued that Baghdad and Erbil later reached a temporary agreement to resume exports, under which KRG would oversee its oil revenues in exchange for a share of the newly approved federal budget. It noted that Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated on October 2nd that Turkey would reopen the pipeline within a week, but it remains closed as of now.
According to the report, the Security Council session is expected to focus on the security situation. It should be noted that, according to the Secretary-General's report, ISIS continues to carry out attacks in the governorates of al-Anbar, Baghdad, Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Saladin. A total of 178 attacks have been attributed to ISIS during the first half of 2023, compared to 526 attacks during the first half of 2022. The report highlighted that this is the lowest number reported in a six-month period since Iraq declared victory over ISIS in 2017, indicating a general year-on-year decrease in attacks attributed to the organization.
The report also mentioned Turkey's continued periodic military operations against Kurdish targets in Iraq, which have been condemned by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq as "repeatedly violating Iraqi sovereignty and must stop."
Additionally, the report indicated that Hennis-Plasschaert may brief the Security Council on the human rights and humanitarian situation in Iraq. The Secretary-General's report noted that the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq documented 34 incidents resulting in at least 59 civilian casualties (including 24 fatalities) from April 1st to August 31st. The majority of civilian casualties were caused by explosive remnants of war, followed by improvised explosive devices, small arms fire, and aerial attacks.
The report also reiterated the ongoing presence of approximately 1.15 million internally displaced persons in Iraq. The United Nations continues to work with the government of Baghdad and KRG to "find durable solutions for internally displaced persons and returnees and enhance development efforts." However, the report noted that funding shortages "continue to pose a challenge and impact the response to remaining critical humanitarian needs."
Additionally, a civil society representative from Iraq will present a report on civil society and women's rights in Iraq. She will emphasize the importance of ensuring women's full and equal participation in the political process and call for the enactment of a law to combat domestic violence. She will also urge the government to repeal the directive issued on August 8th by the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission, which prohibits the use of the terms "gender" and "sexual orientation" in media publications and radio programs.
The report concluded by suggesting that Security Council members are likely to commend the efforts of the Iraqi government during its first year in power and welcome the relative political stability it has maintained, as well as the progress it has made in developing its government program, including approving the budget and setting a date for local elections.
However, the report also noted that some Security Council members may express concerns about the negative impact of recently adopted regulations on human rights. Some may also condemn violations of Iraq's sovereignty and the safety of its territory in the context of ongoing Turkish airstrikes against the Kurdistan Region.