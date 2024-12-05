UN Security Council to hold special session on Iraq
Shafaq News/ The United Nations Security Council will hold, on Friday, a special session on Iraq, to discuss the latest developments in the country.
According to the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) the session will be held at 6:00 PM Baghdad time.
During the session, UN Special Representative for Iraq, Mohammad Al-Hassan, is expected to brief the council on recent developments in Iraq and the ongoing activities of UNAMI.