Lebanese President orders urgent UN complaint against Israel

Shafaq News – Beirut

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun on Saturday instructed the Foreign Ministry to file an urgent complaint with the UN Security Council, accusing Israel of building a concrete barrier that violates the Blue Line and encroaches on Lebanese territory.

In a statement, the presidency confirmed that Aoun directed Lebanon’s Permanent Mission to submit evidence—verified by UN observers—proving the barrier blocks access to over 4,000 square meters of Lebanese land, despite Israel’s denials.

Aoun argued that Israel’s continued military activity and construction south of the Litani River breach UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Lebanon-Israel war and established the Blue Line as a temporary boundary.

Although a US-brokered ceasefire was signed on November 27, 2024 between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli troops remain deployed at five positions south of the Litani and continue launching airstrikes and artillery barrages across southern and eastern Lebanon, including Beirut’s southern suburbs. Lebanese officials report that more than 350 people have been killed and over 650 injured since the truce took effect.

As of November 3, 2025, Lebanon has documented 4,527 Israeli violations, including 836 airstrikes, 192 artillery attacks, 259 ground incursions, 117 demolitions, 116 flare and incendiary munitions, 385 explosive incidents, and 435 cases of live fire.

