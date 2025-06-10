UNSC to convene: Iraq on agenda

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Security Council will meet on Tuesday to assess the situation in Iraq.

According to UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), the session is set for 5:00 PM Baghdad time (10:00 AM New York). It will feature a briefing by Mohamed Al Hassan, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq, on recent developments and the work of UNAMII.

Created in 2003 under Resolution 1500 after the US-led invasion, UNAMI was initially tasked with supporting Iraq’s transitional government. Its mission later expanded to include political mediation, electoral support, and humanitarian coordination.

Its mandate ends in late 2025.

The meeting will stream live at: https://media.un.org/en/webtv/.