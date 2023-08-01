Top ten crude oil-producing fields in Middle East: Iraqi field ranks third

Shafaq News/ The total crude oil and condensate production of Middle East in 2022 increased by 7.10% when compared to 2021. The largest oil producing countries in Middle East are Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE. Through to 2030, annual crude oil and condensate production is forecasted to increase by a CAGR of 0.64%. GlobalData uses proprietary data and analytics to provide a complete picture of the global oil & gas fields segment. Buy the latest oil & gas fields profiles here.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia had the highest crude oil production, followed by Iraq and the UAE. Here are the 10 largest crude oil fields in Middle East by production in 2022, according to GlobalData’s Oil & Gas, Upstream Fields Database.

1. Ghawar

Ghawar is located in Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia. This crude oil field is owned by Saudi Arabian Oil Co and operated by Saudi Arabian Oil Co. The field produced 3.04mmbpd in 2022 and recovered 66.59% of its total recoverable crude oil and condensate reserves, with peak production in 1980. Based on GlobalData estimates, production will continue until the field reaches its economic limit in 2081. Buy the profile here.

2. Greater Burgan

Greater Burgan is located in Al Ahmadi, Kuwait. This crude oil field is owned by Kuwait Petroleum and operated by Kuwait Oil Co. The field produced 1.51mmbpd in 2022 and recovered 79.02% of its total recoverable crude oil and condensate reserves, with peak production in 1972. Based on GlobalData estimates, production will continue until the field reaches its economic limit in 2041. Buy the profile here.

3. Rumaila

Rumaila is located in Al-Basrah, Iraq. This crude oil field is owned by BP, China National Petroleum, Ministry of Oil, Iraq and operated by Rumaila Field Operating Organisation (ROO). The field produced 1.42mmbpd in 2022 and recovered 68.64% of its total recoverable crude oil and condensate reserves, with peak production in 1979. Based on GlobalData estimates, production will continue until the field reaches its economic limit in 2049. Buy the profile here.

4. Khurais Complex

Khurais Complex is located in Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia. This crude oil field is owned by Saudi Arabian Oil Co and operated by Saudi Arabian Oil Co. The field produced 1.25mmbpd in 2022 and recovered 24.96% of its total recoverable crude oil and condensate reserves, with peak production in 2025. Based on GlobalData estimates, production will continue until the field reaches its economic limit in 2077. Buy the profile here.

5. Shaybah

Shaybah is located in Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia. This crude oil field is owned by Saudi Arabian Oil Co and operated by Saudi Arabian Oil Co. The field produced 0.93mmbpd in 2022 and recovered 31.58% of its total recoverable crude oil and condensate reserves, with peak production in 2043. Based on GlobalData estimates, production will continue until the field reaches its economic limit in 2093. Buy the profile here.

6. Safaniyah

Safaniyah is located in Arabian Gulf, Saudi Arabia. This crude oil field is owned by Saudi Arabian Oil Co and operated by Saudi Arabian Oil Co. The field produced 0.85mmbpd in 2022 and recovered 58.59% of its total recoverable crude oil and condensate reserves, with peak production in 1981. Based on GlobalData estimates, production will continue until the field reaches its economic limit in 2052. Buy the profile here.

7. Upper Zakum

Upper Zakum is located in Abu Dhabi, the UAE. This crude oil field is owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co, Exxon Mobil, Inpex and operated by ADNOC Offshore. The field produced 0.82mmbpd in 2022 and recovered 47.13% of its total recoverable crude oil and condensate reserves, with peak production in 2024. Based on GlobalData estimates, production will continue until the field reaches its economic limit in 2075. Buy the profile here.

8. Manifa

Manifa is located in Arabian Gulf, Saudi Arabia. This crude oil field is owned by Saudi Arabian Oil Co and operated by Saudi Arabian Oil Co. The field produced 0.78mmbpd in 2022 and recovered 33.18% of its total recoverable crude oil and condensate reserves, with peak production in 2015. Based on GlobalData estimates, production will continue until the field reaches its economic limit in 2061. Buy the profile here.

9. Zuluf

Zuluf is located in Arabian Gulf, Saudi Arabia. This crude oil field is owned by Saudi Arabian Oil Co and operated by Saudi Arabian Oil Co. The field produced 0.76mmbpd in 2022 and recovered 26.71% of its total recoverable crude oil and condensate reserves, with peak production in 2028. Based on GlobalData estimates, production will continue until the field reaches its economic limit in 2068. Buy the profile here.

10. Block 6

Block 6 is located in Dhofar, Oman. This crude oil field is owned by Government of Oman, PTT Public Co, Shell, TotalEnergies and operated by Petroleum Development Oman. The field produced 0.76mmbpd in 2022 and recovered 73.78% of its total recoverable crude oil and condensate reserves, with peak production in 2001. Based on GlobalData estimates, production will continue until the field reaches its economic limit in 2055.