The rentier trap: Iraq’s existential reform race

Shafaq News

Iraq’s economic crisis is not just a question of oil dependence —it is a test of whether the political system built around that dependence can reform itself. As population growth accelerates, fiscal pressures deepen, and regional tensions threaten the stability of global energy flows, the country’s rentier model is colliding with demographic reality.

For decades, oil exports have funded salaries, subsidies, and state-led development, embedding a system where economic stability depends less on productivity than on revenue distribution. That model is now under strain. With oil generating income but limited employment, and a labor force expanding rapidly, analysts warn that Iraq faces an economic imbalance and a structural contradiction: a system designed to distribute wealth cannot sustainably absorb a growing workforce without fundamentally reshaping its relationship with the private sector.

Youth Surge Meets Rigid Economy

Iraq’s demographic trajectory is intensifying pressure on an already strained system. A 2024 International Monetary Fund (IMF) report estimates that the working-age population is growing by about 3.5% annually, adding more than 780,000 job seekers each year. With roughly 38% of Iraqis classified as youth and nearly 40% under the age of 15, demand for employment is set to rise for years.

Yet the structure of the economy limits its ability to respond. Oil contributes around 60% of GDP while employing less than 1% of the workforce, according to IMF data. Revenues from crude exports account for over 90% of government income and about 95% of exports, leaving public finances highly exposed to global price shifts.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates that roughly 40% of Iraqis work in the public sector, either directly or indirectly dependent on government wages. This model has long functioned as a stabilizer, but it now risks becoming a constraint. With public wage bills approaching a quarter of GDP, fiscal space for investment is narrowing, while unemployment remains elevated at around 15% overall and nearly 30% among youth.

MP Ghaith Al-Kalabi from the Al-Asas Alliance linked these pressures directly to Iraq’s oil-dependent structure. “The foundation of the crisis Iraq is experiencing is the rentier economy based on oil prices… the country could collapse economically if everything is linked only to oil prices,” he told Shafaq News.

But the persistence of this model reflects more than economic inertia. Expanding public employment has historically served as a political tool to manage social pressures and maintain stability, making any shift toward a private-sector-led model not only economically necessary but politically sensitive.

Read more: Rumors and panic: What’s really behind Iraq’s financial scare?

Fiscal Fragility And Political Constraints

Economists increasingly frame Iraq’s fiscal vulnerability as a structural outcome of this system. Economic expert Ahmed Abed Rabu described reliance on oil revenues to fund salaries and subsidies as inherently unstable. “The budget, salaries, subsidies and even service projects are all tied to the price of a barrel of oil,” he explained, noting that any sharp decline can rapidly turn surplus into deficit.

Such volatility leaves policymakers with limited options —borrowing or delaying payments— both of which reinforce long-term fragility. Yet reducing public spending, particularly wages, carries political risks in a system where state employment underpins social stability.

This dynamic exposes a core dilemma: while economic logic favors reducing the public payroll and redirecting spending toward productive investment, political incentives often favor maintaining or even expanding state employment. Past oil windfalls, as Al-Kalabi noted, were rarely converted into sustainable investments, reflecting short-term priorities over structural reform.

“Iraq cannot continue employing everyone in the public sector,” Abed Rabu said, pointing to rapid population growth. Still, transitioning away from that model requires more than economic planning —it demands political willingness to alter entrenched patterns of distribution and influence.

Read more: Without oil: Iraq's economic future hanging in the balance

Reform Plans Under Scrutiny

Facing mounting pressure, the government has introduced a phased strategy to expand private-sector participation. Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning, said the plan aims to move from preparation to empowerment and eventually leadership by 2030, supported by a council chaired by the prime minister.

The strategy targets raising private-sector investment to 35% of total investment —estimated at 84 trillion dinars ($64 billion)— with a longer-term goal of reaching 50%. The sector currently contributes about 37% to GDP.

While these targets signal ambition, previous reform initiatives have struggled against persistent barriers, including regulatory complexity, weak financial systems, and competition from state-linked entities. Without addressing these structural constraints, Al-Kalabi warned that new strategies risk replicating past outcomes rather than transforming them.

Abed Rabu also highlighted sectors with growth potential —agriculture, manufacturing, petrochemicals, logistics, and the digital economy— but stressed that unlocking them requires more than policy frameworks. “These sectors need a stable business environment, effective financing, legal protection, and serious efforts to combat corruption and bureaucracy,” he said.

Read more: Cashoutside banks, debt on the rise: Iraq’s fiscal challenge

Infrastructure, Opportunity —And Limits

Economic expert Safwan Qusay argued that expanding the private sector offers a dual benefit: reducing pressure on public finances while generating employment and tax revenue. He linked reform efforts to broader infrastructure development, including projects such as the Grand Faw Port and transport networks, which could anchor industrial growth beyond oil.

“Iraq aims to increase prosperity… by creating jobs in the formal private sector and opening investment fields in tourism, industry, and agriculture,” Qusay told Shafaq News.

Yet infrastructure alone may not be sufficient. Even as large-scale projects advance, smaller enterprises —globally responsible for 60–70% of employment, according to the World Bank—remain constrained in Iraq by limited access to finance, regulatory hurdles, and uneven competition.

Qusay also pointed to the potential of redirecting spending. Shifting resources from unemployment support to productive investment, he suggested, could reduce reliance on annual assistance by around 14 trillion dinars ($10.7 billion). However, such reallocation would again require politically difficult trade-offs.

Breaking The Rentier Cycle

Despite growing consensus on the need for reform, state dominance, fragmented regulations, and bureaucratic inefficiencies continue to raise costs for private businesses. State-linked entities often retain advantages in contracts, credit, and licensing, crowding out independent firms.

Abed Rabu argued that meaningful transformation requires a deeper shift in the state’s role. Beyond diversification, Iraq must redefine the relationship between government, economy, and society. The rentier system has historically provided stability through income distribution, but demographic pressures are eroding its sustainability.

“A productive private sector offers the most viable path,” he said, warning that success depends on dismantling incentives that favor state dominance.

A Narrowing Window

Iraq now faces a set of diverging paths. Gradual reform —if accompanied by institutional change— could enable a controlled transition toward a more diversified economy. Partial reform may prolong the current model, sustaining stability but deepening long-term vulnerability. Failure to act, however, risks repeated fiscal shocks, rising unemployment, and mounting social pressure as demographic trends accelerate.

The challenge, analysts suggest, is to identify solutions and implement them within a system that has historically resisted change. “Without aligning political incentives with economic reform, Iraq’s rentier model may persist longer than its economic foundations can sustain.”

Read more: Iraq’seconomy in 2025: Oil dominance and delayed reforms

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.