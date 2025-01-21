The Feminist Canvas: Women Shaping the Art of Iraq

Shafaq News/ In the heart of Babil Province, the "Women Are Life (Arabic: Hunna Al-Hayat)" Museum has emerged as a powerful symbol of Iraqi women’s creativity and resilience. Located in the tourist city of Hammurabi, the museum is one of Iraq’s most remarkable cultural initiatives, dedicated to highlighting the role of women in shaping society and history.

The project began in 2018 and was spearheaded by Zainab Al-Numani and a team of civil volunteers after years of field research and historical studies on Iraqi women. Despite challenges that nearly stalled its progress, the determination of its founders revived the initiative in 2023.

The museum sheds light on the vital role of women in building society, humanity, and family while emphasizing the concept of genuine partnership between women and men in fostering a healthier society. Through its exhibits, it explores how this partnership has influenced both civilization and history, offering a profound narrative of feminine creativity and its enduring impact.

"We want this museum to connect the past with the present to shape young female leaders who are aware of their responsibilities, understand their role in society, and work towards its development and progress," Al-Numani told Shafaq News.

Museum Wings: Cultural and Humanitarian Messages

The project, dedicated to celebrating women's contributions and creativity, presents a comprehensive range of exhibits that convey narratives reflecting themes of heritage, art, culture, and humanity.

The most prominent of these is the Feminist Archive, which serves as a central hub highlighting the creative achievements of Iraqi women, both at home and in the diaspora. It emphasizes their pioneering roles and their global influence.

The museum also includes the Fine Arts Wing, filled with artworks that reflect women's deep engagement with these arts as a means of expressing themselves and their identities, through painting, sculpture, and ceramics.

Another section is the Books Wing, which features a unique library containing books from the 1930s and 1980s, as well as modern publications.

The museum features a Music Wing, showcasing traditional musical instruments that illustrate the deep psychological and social impact of music, as well as its role in human development. Nearby, the Handicrafts Wing brims with intricate creations by Iraqi and Arab women, Pointing out the enduring legacy of traditional handicrafts.

Another highlight is the Historical Artifacts Wing, which displays items dating back 100 to 300 years. This section aims to preserve Iraqi heritage by bridging the past with the present. The Heritage Wing offers an immersive exploration of the country’s cultural diversity, featuring the traditions of the marshlands (Al-Ahwar) and the Iraqi desert.

The Costumes Wing presents a vivid showcase of traditional Iraqi attire from the north to the south. This wing seeks to reconnect younger generations with these garments, which are increasingly at risk of disappearing.

Also, the Museum offers a rich tapestry of exhibits that celebrate Iraq’s cultural diversity and heritage, with wings dedicated to music, craftsmanship, and tradition.

An Iraqi Feminist Struggle Message to the World

The museum has become a gateway for Iraq to highlight the strength of women through their creativity, art, and history. It celebrates trailblazers such as Nazik al-Dulaimi, the first Iraqi female minister; artist Layla Al-Attar; poet Lamia Abbas Amara; architect Zaha Hadid, and journalist Atwar Bahjat, whose impactful contributions remain etched in society.

Through these stories, the museum emphasizes the enduring influence of women in shaping Iraq’s cultural legacy.