Syria’s first oil export in 14 years: Economic turning point or political test case?

Shafaq News

Syria has exported 600,000 barrels of heavy crude oil from Tartus, its first official shipment in 14 years, in a deal with the trading firm B Serve Energy. The cargo, loaded on the Nissos Christiana tanker, underscores Damascus’ tentative re-entry into global energy markets after the suspension of US and European sanctions earlier this year.

The milestone comes against the backdrop of Syria’s political transition. President Bashar al-Assad, whose rule collapsed in December 2024 after more than a decade, left behind a devastated economy and crippled infrastructure. The Ahmad Al-Sharaa-led government that replaced him has pledged to revive production and restore foreign trade.

A Sector Devastated By War

Syria exported around 380,000 barrels per day in 2010, just before nationwide protests spiraled into conflict. Years of fighting splintered control of the country’s oilfields — concentrated mainly in Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah, and parts of Raqqa and Homs — while Western sanctions blocked formal exports. Damascus was forced to rely on barter, opaque transfers, and smuggling to meet domestic needs.

The recent shipment, extracted from multiple Syrian fields according to energy ministry official Riyad al-Joubasi, marks the first time in over a decade that oil left the country under an official framework. It follows a February deal in which Kurdish-led authorities, who hold most of the northeast’s oil, began providing crude to Damascus. Those ties have since frayed over disputes concerning political inclusivity and minority rights.

Political And Commercial Openings

Analysts point to the involvement of B Serve Energy — linked to global trader BB Energy — as evidence that Damascus secured legal and insurance cover for the deal. This was enabled by shifting political conditions, including a June executive order by US President Donald Trump lifting sanctions on Syria.

The new administration has also moved to attract international investment. In July, it signed an $800 million memorandum of understanding with DP World to develop, manage, and operate a multipurpose terminal at Tartus, after canceling a contract with a Russian operator tied to Al-Assad’s former government. Moscow, once Damascus’ dominant economic patron, has seen its role curtailed, while Gulf investors position themselves to benefit from Syria’s reintegration.

In parallel, Syria is restructuring its governance. On Tuesday, al-Sharaa issued Decree No. 150 of 2025, establishing a new Ministry of Energy. The body consolidates oil, electricity, and water under one umbrella, with legal personality and financial and administrative independence. Based in Damascus, the ministry is designed to streamline policy and signal to foreign investors that Syria is centralizing oversight of its strategic sectors.

Questions Of Sustainability

Despite these openings, economists warn that structural limitations remain. The cargo, while valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, still faces uncertainties over pricing, destination, and competitiveness against Russian Urals or Arab Heavy crude.

Economic expert Firas Zain al-Din told Shafaq News, “Is this an isolated transaction to signal Syria’s presence in the market, or the beginning of regular shipments every few weeks? And does the Syrian oil sector have the capacity to ramp up production amid decaying infrastructure and the urgent need for foreign investment?”

He added that if legal and political stability holds, Syria could export between half a million and one million barrels every two months, easing pressure on the pound and reviving ports and logistics. “But if sanctions pressure resumes, shipments may dwindle or revert to barter and smuggling channels,” he warned.

Zain al-Din also noted that any “investment leap” is a “scenario conditioned on wider political settlements, allowing field development contracts and infrastructure rehabilitation, to gradually restore production to tens of thousands of barrels per day.”

For now, the Tartus shipment is more of a test case than a full economic breakthrough. Ports and refineries have regained some activity, but the sustainability of exports hinges on whether Damascus can build durable institutions, attract capital, and insulate its trade from renewed international headwinds.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.