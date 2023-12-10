Swiss-Kurdish filmmaker champions Kurdish rights through cinema

Shafaq News/ Mano Khalil, an award-winning Swiss filmmaker, has become a potent voice for the Kurdish struggle for self-determination and human rights, wielding the power of cinema as his weapon.

Born in Syria in 1964, Khalil fled persecution for his Kurdish activism in the early 1990s, finding refuge in Switzerland. This new chapter marked the beginning of his cinematic journey, one he dedicated to capturing the essence of the Kurdish experience through narratives that explore identity, displacement, and struggle of self-determination.

Khalil's films have garnered global acclaim for their poignant storytelling and unflinching portrayal of the Kurdish live. His 2022 masterpiece, "The Swallow," follows a young Kurdish woman who embarks on a transformative journey from Switzerland to Iraq, seeking her estranged father. The film explores themes of identity, displacement, and the enduring Kurdish spirit in the face of adversity.

Khalil's exceptional work has earned him prestigious accolades, including the coveted Golden Leopard at the Locarno Film Festival. He stands as a leading figure within the Kurdish film movement, and his impactful storytelling continues to shed light on the Kurdish cause, garnering global attention and support.

"My films are a form of resistance, a fight for the rights of my people," Khalil asserts. He emphasizes their peaceful nature, stating, "We simply yearn for the respect we deserve."

Beyond advocating for Kurdish rights, Khalil believes in the power of cinema to foster cross-cultural understanding. "I envision my films as bridges connecting different cultures, showcasing the possibility of peaceful coexistence and harmony," he shares.

In 2003, he directed his debut feature, Colorful dreams, followed by the Beekeeper, Die Schwalbe, and Hafis and Mara. His most recent film is Neighbors.