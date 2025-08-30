Security fears, US drawdown drive Iraq–Syria talks

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Damascus

Intelligence Chief Hamid al-Shatri met Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus this week, in what analysts described as a visit aimed at closing potential security gaps along the border.

Baghdad agreed earlier with Washington to end the Global Coalition’s mission in the country by September 2026, after 12 years of "support against ISIS." Iraqi officials told Shafaq News that the last American troops will leave Ain al-Asad base in al-Anbar on September 15, with further withdrawals planned by the end of that month.

Following the agreement, al-Shatri made a trip to Syria on August 28 — his third since al-Sharaa assumed office in late 2024. Security expert Sarmad al-Bayati told Shafaq News that the Iraqi official has become Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s main channel to Damascus.

According to al-Bayati, the discussions covered ISIS activity in the Tadmur desert, narcotics trafficking, the management of border crossings, and the rehabilitation of the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline.

Meanwhile in Damascus, Bassam Suleiman of the Jusoor Center for Studies highlighted the presence of Syrian Intelligence Chief Hussein Salameh at the meeting as evidence of Damascus’ "focus on security." Speaking to our agency, researcher Radwan al-Atrash noted that the talks suggested a possible opening toward broader cooperation between the two governments.

The Iraqi–Syrian border stretches more than 600 kilometers and has long served as a corridor for ISIS fighters and smuggling networks, making it a shared challenge for both states.