Palestinian statehood: Symbolic recognition on UN agenda

Shafaq News – New York

The UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal recognized Palestine on Sunday ahead of the UN General Assembly, a move observers view as symbolic with limited immediate impact, France 24 reported on Sunday.

Richard Gowan of the International Crisis Group told France 24 the recognition “could have real significance if the countries that recognize Palestine follow up with further steps to try and put pressure on Israel to end its campaign in Gaza.”

Saudi Arabia and France will co-chair meetings on the two-state solution during the summit. According to the French presidency, ten countries – including France, the UK, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Portugal, Luxembourg, Malta, Andorra, and San Marino – are expected to formalize recognition of Palestinian statehood.

In a rare step, the General Assembly approved Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address the gathering by video link after Washington denied visas to him and his delegation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who strongly opposes Palestinian statehood, will also address the assembly.

To continue reading, click here.