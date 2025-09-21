Erdogan to meet Trump in Washington next week

Shafaq News – New York

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday that he will travel to Washington this week to meet US President Donald Trump during his visit to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Assembly will open on September 23, with Erdogan scheduled to deliver his address on Tuesday before holding talks with US think tanks and business leaders, then departing for Washington on Thursday.

He told reporters that his meeting with Trump will focus on trade, investment, defense industry cooperation, and regional developments.

Erdogan also confirmed he will meet Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa, stressing that Turkiye “would not leave Syria isolated.” He welcomed the participation of Syria’s new administration, recalling a recent meeting with al-Sharaa and his foreign minister in Qatar and confirming they would soon be hosted in Ankara.

On the Gaza issue, Erdogan noted that several countries are expected to announce recognition of Palestine, a step he said could add momentum toward a two-state solution.