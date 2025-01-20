Trump sworn in as 47th President, declares "Golden Era" for the United States

Shafaq News/ Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, taking the oath of office at the Capitol in Washington.

The inauguration marks the official transfer of presidential power from the Democratic administration of Joe Biden to the Republican administration of Donald Trump.

Before Chief Justice John Roberts, Trump declared, "I, Donald Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. So help me God."

Trump then turned to his family and Vice President, receiving warm handshakes amid applause from the attendees, including outgoing President Joe Biden, who stood beside him.

Prior to Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance took the oath before Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, stating, "I, J.D. Vance, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of Vice President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. So help me God."

The official inauguration ceremony began with the introduction of outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to the platform, receiving applause in recognition of their four years of service. Following this, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance was introduced, standing alongside his wife, Usha Chilukuri, and the Trump family, as well as the majority leaders and the Speaker of the House from both legislative chambers.

In her remarks, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, Chair of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, emphasized the importance of a peaceful transfer of power. "Welcome to the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Today, President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance will take the oath of office. We will witness the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democracy," Klobuchar said.

Trump and his wife, Melania, arrived at the Capitol alongside outgoing President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, traveling together in a special motorcade from the White House to the legislative headquarters.

Trump is expected to issue several executive orders following his official inauguration as President of the United States. Reuters reported that a senior official in the new administration said Trump would issue an order aimed at ending birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to parents without legal immigration status.

Citing the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, the official said, "The federal government will not recognize automatic birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens... We will also enhance screening processes for illegal aliens."

The source also mentioned that Trump would issue a series of executive orders targeting immigration policies, ending access to asylum, and deploying troops to the southern border. Immigrant communities are bracing for the crackdown promised by Republican Trump throughout his campaign, which he intensified during a rally on Sunday, one day before his inauguration.

Trump will also issue executive orders to reduce diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, declaring that the federal government will only recognize two genders: male and female. The official added that more actions regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion programs are expected very soon.

The executive orders will include a prohibition on using federal funds to support what is termed "gender ideology," a broad term often used to refer to any ideology promoting non-traditional views on sex and gender.

The President-elect will also sign an order declaring a national emergency in the energy sector to "unleash a reliable and affordable American energy sector." The official added that Trump would sign an executive order related to the state of Alaska, highlighting its importance to US national security and the potential to supply liquefied natural gas to other parts of the United States and its allies.

He stated that there is no specific target for oil prices, adding that the Trump administration aims to ensure an abundance of American energy to allow for lower prices. Some of Trump's orders are expected to be immediately challenged in court.

In his presidential address following the oath of office, Trump stated, "The golden era of America begins now, and we will no longer allow ourselves to be exploited." He added, "We must be honest about the challenges we face, and our enemies are trying to influence many of our affairs," emphasizing, "I will no longer allow the Department of Justice to be used as a political weapon."

Trump continued, "America will soon become stronger and more resilient than ever before," but acknowledged that "there is a crisis of trust in our government, which has failed to protect its citizens." He asserted that "our government has failed to protect law-abiding citizens while defending convicted criminals, and previous administrations have failed to secure our borders."

"They tried to kill me and eliminate me, but my life was saved to make America great again," Trump concluded.