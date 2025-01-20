Global attention on Washington for Trump's inauguration

Shafaq News/ Today, the world turns its eyes to Washington, D.C., where the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump is set to take place. The Republican president will take the oath of office, officially beginning his second term in the White House.

Washington, D.C. is experiencing unprecedented security measures as the inauguration approaches, amid potential security threats.

Eight years after his first inauguration, Trump will become the 47th President of the United States on Monday in Washington, which will host four days of peak activities.

Fortifications and Preparations

In preparation for the event, fortifications have been erected around the White House, the Capitol Building, and part of the parade route. A fence, preventing entry and climbing, extends over 48 kilometers around the security zone in an unprecedented measure.

American media have reported that the inauguration could be an "attractive potential target," according to warnings issued by US security agencies.

However, authorities believe there is no known or credible threat to the celebration scheduled for Monday noon.

This comes after a violent election campaign and two assassination attempts targeting Donald Trump, the first during an election rally.

Washington has seen the mobilization of approximately 25,000 police and military personnel, with barriers, snipers on rooftops, and drones in the sky.

The intelligence agency responsible for protecting high-profile individuals has spoken of a "slightly more robust security plan" compared to previous inaugurations, citing a "more threatening climate."

Nevertheless, authorities expect medium-sized demonstrations compared to the anti-Trump marches that gathered hundreds of thousands during his first inauguration in 2017.

Matt McCall, a member of the Secret Service responsible for protecting political figures, stated, "We have a somewhat more stringent security plan" compared to previous years, adding that a "range of visible and invisible security measures" has been adopted and that guests at the event will undergo thorough inspections.

McCall noted that "what has changed is that we are in a more threatening environment."

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said that around 250,000 people are expected to attend the inauguration, adding, "The greatest threat we all face remains the lone wolf," as he put it.

Inauguration Ceremony

The 20th Amendment to the US Constitution stipulates that the president's four-year term ends at noon on January 20, and the president-elect is inaugurated shortly thereafter.

A joint congressional committee, led by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, oversees the inauguration ceremonies for the president-elect and vice president.

The ceremonies include: the procession to the Capitol, the vice president's oath-taking ceremony, the president's oath-taking ceremony, the inaugural address, the honorary departure of the outgoing president and vice president, the signing ceremony where the new president signs nominations, memoranda, and executive orders, and a luncheon hosted by Congress at the Capitol.

Additionally, there is a parade ceremony, during which the president and vice president review the military forces before leading the parade along Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. This year's ceremony theme is "Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise."