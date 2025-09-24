UNGA: Iraqi President urges resource mobilization to achieve 2030 goals

Shafaq News – New York

On Wednesday, Iraq’s President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid called for deeper global cooperation to implement the 2030 Agenda during the UN General Assembly meetings in New York.

Speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, which Iraq currently chairs, Rashid noted that “global governance remains dominated by a few actors, while developing nations bear the heaviest burdens from debt pressures, capital flight, and declining aid flows,” adding that the summit should strengthen collective will to mobilize resources and direct them toward achieving sustainable development.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein chaired the 49th ministerial meeting of the Group of 77 and China, where he urged a greater role for the Global South in shaping “a fairer world order,” calling the session an opportunity to assess progress and confront shared challenges.

He highlighted pressing global issues, including climate change, economic and financial crises, widening social justice gaps, and health challenges, stressing that such crises can only be tackled through solidarity and collective action.

Hussein underscored the importance of upholding multilateralism as a strategic option to achieve sustainable development and peace, fulfill international commitments, and boost South-South cooperation as a pillar of solidarity and self-sufficiency.