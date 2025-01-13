Iraqi FM in New York: Iraq assumes leadership of G77 and China

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in New York to participate in the ceremony marking Iraq's assumption of the 2025 presidency of the Group of 77 and China.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “the FM will hold meetings with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the UN General Assembly, Philemon Yang.”

Notably, the Group of 77 and China is the largest bloc of countries within the United Nations, comprising 134 member states.

Iraq achieved a significant diplomatic milestone by being officially elected to the presidency of the Group of 77 and China during the 48th annual meeting held at the UN headquarters in New York on September 27, 2024, with Hussein's participation.