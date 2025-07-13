PKK disarms in blaze of weapons: Region hails new path to peace

Shafaq News

On Friday, July 11, a dramatic scene unfolded on a secluded hillside outside al-Sulaymaniyah, in Iraq’s northern Kurdistan Region, where dozens of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) fighters staged a rare public disarmament ceremony. Marching in silence, each guerrilla laid down an AK-47, sidearm, or bandolier into a grey iron cauldron before stepping back. As the pile of weapons grew shoulder-high, attendants doused it in fuel and set it ablaze, sending flames and thick black smoke skyward in a powerful symbolic act.

Four senior PKK commanders watched from a raised platform, led by Bese Hozat, co-chair of the Kurdistan Community Union (KCK) and the group’s most senior figure to appear publicly since its March truce declaration. Reading in Turkish, Hozat declared, “The era of armed struggle is over,” and pledged to address the Kurdish question through “democratic, civilian means,” calling for dialogue grounded in “justice, freedom, and mutual respect.”

The event’s choreography reflected its political weight. Officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and al-Sulaymaniyah Province stood alongside delegates from Iraq’s National Intelligence Service (INIS). Turkiye dispatched senior officers from the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the General Directorate of Security. Three lawmakers from the pro-Kurdish DEM Party, which has helped mediate between Ankara and the PKK, also attended.

Yet, not all voices made it to the hillside. Originally open to civil society figures and local leaders, the invitation list was abruptly trimmed the night before due to “deteriorating security conditions.”

The ceremony ended with a moment of silence for “all martyrs of the Kurdish struggle.” The fighters regrouped, saluted their commanders, and boarded unmarked buses headed for the Qandil Mountains, as Iraqi police secured the site.

Soon after, Mola Nader of the Group for Peace and Democratic Society confirmed to Shafaq News that the fighters had returned to Jasana Mountain. He urged Turkiye to issue a general amnesty and embrace constitutional reforms ensuring inclusive citizenship.

A statement from the group credited PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan and the party’s 12th congress for guiding the shift, reaffirming a commitment to achieving “freedom, democracy, and socialism” through peaceful means. It warned that the Middle East is descending into bloodshed and called on regional and global actors to respect Kurdish rights and support democratic transformation through education, grassroots organization, and political reform.

This unprecedented event came just two months after the PKK officially announced its dissolution on May 12, ending a 47-year armed campaign that claimed more than 40,000 lives.

Kurdistan Throws Weight Behind Peace

Kurdistan’s top political figures moved quickly to endorse the shift. Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Leader Masoud Barzani, meeting with a delegation from Turkiye’s Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) at the Saladin Resort, described the disarmament as “significant and moving in the right direction.” Stressing that “ten years of dialogue outweigh one hour of war,” he urged all Kurdish parties to support the peace process and emphasized that political struggle, not violence, is the path forward.

President Nechirvan Barzani echoed this support, calling the ceremony “an encouraging step” and a meaningful show of political intent. While symbolic, he stressed, the gesture could open a new phase of dialogue and cooperation. He reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s full commitment to supporting peace efforts and carrying any responsibilities required to sustain them.

Amid regional volatility, Barzani offered a clear message: “Peace makes us brothers,” he stated, affirming that success in the process would benefit Turkiye, Kurdistan, and the region at large. He also thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his leadership and extended respect to Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Leader Devlet Bahceli, Ocalan, and all individuals contributing to the process.

Baghdad Welcomes “Milestone” in PKK Disarmament

From Baghdad, Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs framed the ceremony as “an important milestone” and “a real opportunity” for reconciliation. It praised the move as a practical beginning to end decades of armed conflict and encouraged renewed efforts toward peaceful coexistence.

Iraq emphasized that this step could reduce tensions, strengthen cooperation with Turkiye, and lay the groundwork for a wider regional dialogue—one that confronts the roots of conflict and builds long-term stability while respecting mutual sovereignty.

A Greater Turkiye in Sight

In Ankara, President Erdogan welcomed the PKK’s disarmament as the dawn of a new era and thanked both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region for their role in the process. Addressing supporters, he estimated that the conflict had claimed nearly 10,000 Turkish soldiers and cost Turkiye around $2 trillion. “The 47-year plague of terrorism has entered its final stage,” he declared. “Today marks a new beginning and opens the doors to a stronger, greater Turkiye.”

The Turkish president further stressed that unity was key to progress: “When hearts unite, borders disappear.” As part of the next steps, Erdogan announced plans to form a parliamentary committee to begin discussing the legal framework needed to advance the handover of weapons. “This phase demands sensitivity, and we will closely monitor the process.”

Others in Ankara echoed the sentiment. Bahceli called it a key moment in ending “separatist violence.” Justice and Development Party (AKP) Spokesperson Omer Celik described the ceremony as the first step in a broader disarmament effort and called for rapid implementation to achieve a “future free from terrorism.”

Still, not everyone was convinced. Some voices warned the move might be largely symbolic, pointing to the possibility that the PKK still retains weapons in remote strongholds. Without transparency or independent oversight, they cautioned, the ceremony could fall short of a genuine end to military operations.

Wave of Attacks Preceded PKK Peace Gesture

In the weeks leading up to the al-Sulaymaniyah event, Turkish military operations across Iraqi Kurdistan showed no signs of slowing.

According to the Christian Peacemaker Teams (CPT), 550 Turkish attacks were recorded between June 1 and June 30, including 525 artillery shellings and 25 airstrikes. Operations were concentrated—98%—in Duhok province, particularly the Al-Amadiya district, with only nine shellings recorded in Sidakan, Erbil Province.

Although the monthly increase in strikes was modest—up 8% from May—overall activity remains above pre-ceasefire levels. Analysts attribute the focus to Ankara’s effort to establish a buffer zone devoid of PKK presence near the border.

The PKK, for its part, launched four suicide drone attacks on Turkish bases in Sgire on June 16 and 24, describing them as defensive actions.

Since January, 1,678 Turkish military strikes have been recorded across the Kurdistan Region: 1,484 in Duhok, 140 in Erbil, and 54 in al-Sulaymaniyah. The violence has claimed three civilian lives and left six others injured, casting a long shadow over the symbolic gestures unfolding just weeks later.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.