Nechirvan Barzani's integral role in the liberation of six Yazidi women from the clutches of ISIS

Shafaq News / Recent revelations regarding the procedure undertaken to emancipate six Yazidi survivors, including the young bride Samia, from the clutches of ISIS have come to light through a Kurdish official well-versed in the intricacies surrounding kidnapped Yazidi women. These newly disclosed particulars shed light on the involvement of Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, in the arduous process of liberating the captives and facilitating their safe transportation to Kurdistan aboard a privately chartered aircraft.

Hussein Kuro, the esteemed head of the Office of Yazidi Abductees Affairs in the Kurdistan Region, expounded on the rescue of Samia Samou and her companions during an interview with the esteemed Shafaq News Agency. Kuro shared that his office had received information pertaining to the whereabouts of six Yazidi women, who were believed to be residing in an undisclosed country—a deliberate measure implemented to ensure the safety of other abductees potentially located within the same vicinity.

Elucidating further, Kuro conveyed that he promptly relayed the intelligence regarding the presence of these Yazidi women to the office of Nechirvan Barzani, the esteemed President of Kurdistan, who promptly issued directives to undertake the necessary actions to secure their freedom and facilitate their repatriation to the region.

While abstaining from divulging intricate details concerning the intricacies of the operation, Kuro simply stated that the President dispatched a private jet to transport the abductees, subsequently conveying them to the Kurdistan Region where they were promptly reunited with their respective families, expediently and with utmost care.

"Their liberation has elicited immense jubilation, not only due to their safe return, but also in light of the joyous occasion of Samia's wedding ceremony," Kuro declared, articulating the profound significance of the event. Samia, having entered into matrimony with Dakhil Hassan in 2013, following a protracted love story that spanned years, was beset by the tragic advent of ISIS's incursion into Sinjar—an ordeal that has since culminated in her eventual liberation.

"After enduring a seemingly interminable separation, spanning nine long years, Samia finally found herself reunited with her beloved husband, Dakhil, once again, imparting yet another profound lesson in compassion and selflessness. While a commendable number of 3,668 out of 6,417 kidnapped Yazidis have been liberated since 2014, the narratives of their captivity persist, serving as a stark reminder of the arduous journey faced by those ensnared in the clutches of their captors.

Among the six individuals who had been abducted, Samia Samo, a young Yazidi woman, had gained significant recognition and notoriety. When the scourge of ISIS swept through Sinjar in 2014, she was forcefully separated from her family, leaving her husband behind, who, through immense fortitude, managed to evade capture and sought refuge in the Duhok governorate.

In the year 2013, Samia and Dakhil had joyously embarked on their marital journey, exchanging vows and celebrating their union in the presence of loved ones in Sinjar. However, their happiness was abruptly truncated, lasting a mere year, as the cruel hands of fate cast Samia into the harrowing abyss of captivity, while her husband was left to endure nine agonizing years, marked by a perpetual ache and fervent prayers for his beloved wife's liberation.

In the year 2023, news of Samia's release from the clutches of ISIS reverberated, heralding a moment of unexpected surprise for all who had followed her plight. After an arduous nine-year wait, fraught with alternating waves of hope and despair, the announcement of her freedom evoked a profound sense of relief and elation.

Finally, Samia found her path back into the warm embrace of her husband, a reunion that symbolized resilience and unyielding love. In commemoration of this joyous occasion, their families and friends, united in celebration, decided to organize a grand wedding ceremony.

The festive gathering took place within the halls of the Khanka complex, situated east of Duhok, hosting a multitude of attendees consisting of hundreds of family members and close friends. The auspicious event garnered the blessings of esteemed Yazidi clerics, who graced the ceremony, not only to partake in the jubilation but also to advocate for the message of treating survivors with unwavering compassion and empathy.

In a testament to the significance and reverence accorded to the event, the auspices of the Yazidi Abductees Affairs Office, overseen by none other than President Nechirvan Barzani of the Kurdistan Region, provided the backdrop for the couple's heartwarming nuptials, encapsulating the triumph of love over adversity and symbolizing the enduring spirit of the Yazidi community.