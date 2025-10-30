Meta to shut down messenger apps for Mac and Windows in December

Shafaq News

Meta revealed it will discontinue its desktop Messenger applications for both Mac and Windows operating systems starting December 15, marking the end of a standalone app era for computer users.

The company stated users will have to access Messenger through Facebook.com or Messenger.com after that date.

“Once the sundowning process begins, you'll receive an in-app notification. You'll have a 60-day window to continue using Messenger before the app is permanently shut down,” it explained. “But don't worry -- the mobile app for Messenger will remain.”

Meta advised users who wish to preserve their chat histories to activate secure storage before the shutdown, warning that conversations not backed up will be permanently deleted. The Messenger desktop app has already been removed from Apple’s App Store, signaling Meta’s broader shift toward web-based and mobile platforms.

