Kurdish women revive electrical transformers and save millions of dinars

Shafaq News / Heavy labor is no longer exclusive for men. Kurdish women took on the helm of difficult professions and proved their superiority through their performance. Do not be surprised when you enter a car repair shop and be received and asked by a woman about the problem in your car, or when government workshops open their doors to women to process transformers and repair them.

Such scenes take place in Al-Sulaymaniyah, which is characterized by a great openness, especially regarding women's choices, decisions on and business.

About 33 women working in the Electrical Transformers' Maintenance Department in Al-Sulaymaniyah, completed more than 500 ready-to-work transformers last year.

"I have been working on electrical transformers maintenance for 20 years at the Electricity Directorate in Al-Sulaymaniyah. The maintenance department has 33 female workers. We love our job despite the difficulties we face", said Beiman Abdul Wahid, who works in the department.

Beiman added, "We faced many risks. There have been injuries due to heavy tools, difficulty removing them, and the danger of electricity. We are working to serve the people, especially amid these difficult times and the lack of electricity in the city."

"The General Directorate of Al-Sulaymaniyah Electricity is proud of these women who keep working although their job requires great strength and patience. They have become experts in electrical transformers, and they provide great service by recovering hundreds of millions of dinars to the state treasury due to the repair of transformers – as one transformer is estimated to cost 5-10 million dinars", said Serawan Mohammed, director of relations at the General Directorate of Electricity.

Mohammed called on Kurdistan's Regional Government to, "Support this important workshop and equip it with supplies and financial allocations to sustain it and put in in the people's service".