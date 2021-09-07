Iraqi professor discovers "the elixir of life"

Shafaq News / Iraqi Professor Mohammed Al-Obaidi presents his experience with therapeutic nutrition, physiology, and medicines, to present what he sees as the "elixir of life" capable of radically changing human health and immunity to diseases, hoping to put his scientific vision into practice in Kurdistan, through a specialized health center.

Al-Obaidi's ideas are based on the famous medical rule that "man's worst vessel is his stomach", and on the experience of the Pakistani Burusho tribes, known to be long-lived and exceptionally healthy because of their unique lifestyle and diet that spares them modern-day diseases and drugs.

Al-Obaidi lives in the UK, where he presents his experience as a doctor specializing in physiology, vital functions, medical drugs, and therapeutic nutrition, to the public opinion and specialists to apply his ideas, which he says contribute a safer and healthier life for humans, especially as health challenges increase in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that drugs and vaccines have not overcome so far, which has increased interest in the principle of promoting self-immunity to prevent the virus and its risks.

"Although I am a professor specializing in Physiology and Pharmacology, I have not taken any chemical medicine for more than 25 years, as well as all my family members, and we have not been ill at all. I exercise and jog for more than 20 km every day without getting tired or exhausted," Al-Obaidi told Shafaq News agency.

Al-Obaidi attributes his immunity and physical strength to his dependence on healthy organic nutrition and his use of organic supplements derived from organic fruits and vegetables, "I am probably the most healthy person in the world."

Al-Obaidi inferred from the Burusho tribes to emphasize his health vision due to their near-perfect health, strong energy, and extraordinary longevity.

Although they live under primitive conditions, they live for more than 100-140 years, "They do not have cancer, heart diseases, ulcers, diabetes, allergies, kidney and liver diseases, arthritis, asthma, hypoglycemia, mental disorders, colds, flu, tooth decay, any of the other common diseases in our society, and they certainly did not suffer from depression; many researchers described them as the happiest people in the world."

In addition, Burusho people have excellent memory, physical strength, and endurance, and their women give birth at the age of 70, "Their secret is eating healthy food and drinking the purest water of the earth."

Al-Obaidi considered that humans suffer from only one disease, as all diseases are the result of cell dysfunction, regardless of whether the disease is minor cold, the current pandemic, mental illness such as depression, or life-threatening cancer, "This theory of cell dysfunction explains the confusion between health and disease and provides an understanding of what keeps people healthy or makes them sick."

He said that most people are confused by the constant conflicting health information, as well as the thousands of different diseases that doctors treat with medications, surgery, and vaccines. Furthermore, this vortex of specialists, symptoms, and side effects leave people untreated, sicker, or facing death, "We end up having no idea why we are sick or how to make ourselves healthy again."

"I shared my thoughts with thousands of people around the world, including hundreds of doctors," Al-Obaidi added, noting that many sick people have adopted this lifestyle after they have not been helped by hospitals, doctors, and clinics. However, when they applied logical, correct, and scientific methods to promote their health at the level of their body cells, they became way healthier.

Immunity is the secret, al-Obaidi concludes, which is achieved through, "A healthy diet promoted by good organic supplements from reliable sources. Then you will remove chemicals, vaccines, and surgery from your vocabulary."

After many years abroad, he said that he hoped to return to Kurdistan to establish a center specializing in health and food consultations to treat chronic diseases, in particular, with food instead of medicine, "I hope that this great human health project will be supported by investing in its creation."

Al-Obaidi applies his ideas through his diet, which does not include sugar but a teaspoon of natural honey, and completely abandons white bread and replaces it with barley bread.

In addition, he uses good fats such as flaxseed fat, olive oil, or grapeseed oil in small amounts for frying.

He also eats up to ten eggs a week, but completely abandons milk and dairy.

Every day, he eats 4-5 meals in small quantities and includes eating all kinds of vegetables and fruits, especially those rich in antioxidants such as pomegranate and apple.

He prefers locally produced fruits and vegetables, rather than imported, as it is impossible to know when they were harvested and which toxic chemical fertilizers have been used for them.

He also eats nuts, including walnuts, cashews, and almonds, as well as pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds. In addition, he drinks at least 1-2 liters of water per day and refrains from soft drinks and any other canned drinks or fatty market food.

Al-Obaidi bans what he calls the "big four": milk and dairy, hydrogenated fats, white flour, and sugar and the products in which they are used.