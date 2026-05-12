Iraq's farmers fed the state. Now they're waiting to be paid.

Shafaq News

When Abu Ali delivered his wheat harvest to government warehouses in Najaf province this season, he received what the Iraqi state offers every farmer who completes the handover: an official receipt confirming the transaction.

Weeks passed, and his visits to the relevant authorities produced a familiar rotation of deferral — "come back next week," "the file is under review." To cover the costs of the new agricultural season, he sold his wife's gold jewelry. "We worked the land for a full year," he told Shafaq News. "Plowing, irrigation, heat, cold, all just to reach a harvest that would cover our debts."

Abu Ali's situation is the prevailing condition of Iraq's wheat and barley farmers this harvest season, and it points to a contradiction at the heart of the country's agricultural policy: a state that depends on domestically grown wheat to manage its food security cannot —or will not— pay the farmers who grow it on time.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Najaf, a city of dust and divinity

Strategic Crop And Unpaid Bill

Iraq designates wheat as a strategic commodity. The government purchases it at subsidized prices, maintains a national stockpile, and uses it to stabilize flour prices for a population of more than 42 million. The procurement system, in theory, is a pillar of the country's food framework.

In practice, the system functions by transferring financial risk downward. Farmers deliver their crop, receive documentation, and then wait, sometimes for months, while their payment moves through layers of administrative review, budget allocation, and ministerial approval. During that waiting period, they still owe their suppliers, laborers, and equipment creditors.

Mahdi Dhamed Al-Qaisi, an adviser to Iraq's Ministry of Agriculture, acknowledged the problem without ambiguity. "Farmers' dues are like a government employee's salary," he told Shafaq News. "If it is delayed, they are harmed." He confirmed that the government has issued directives following official meetings with the Federation of Farmers' Associations, and that the Cabinet has passed resolutions designating these payments as a disbursement priority.

The gap between Cabinet resolution and farmer payment is where the crisis lives.

Read more: Rooted in soil: An Iraqi farmer holds on as the land changes

Protests Across The Grain Belt

In recent weeks, farmers from Najaf, Karbala, al-Diwaniyah, and Babil —provinces that form the core of Iraq's central grain-producing belt— traveled to Baghdad to demonstrate publicly. Their demands went beyond overdue payments, calling for upward revision of the official wheat purchase price, the elimination of certain marketing procedures they regard as obstacles, and compensation for crop losses caused by flooding and drought.

Some of those protests were reportedly dispersed by force. The government subsequently opened investigations and issued instructions to follow up on the farmers' demands. This sequence suggests official recognition of the pressure, if not yet a resolution of its causes.

The protests matter as evidence of scale, because when farmers from four provinces organize coordinated demonstrations in the capital, the problem has moved well beyond seasonal administrative friction and into the terrain of a political file that Baghdad can no longer defer.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Al-Diwaniyah, a province of untapped potential and neglect

Structural Mismatch, Not Bureaucratic Accident

Parliament is beginning to frame it in those terms. Lawmaker of Khadamat bloc, Uday Al-Zamil, who has followed the agricultural file closely, told Shafaq News that farmers represent "the fundamental pillar of the economy" but face what he described as the systematic undervaluing of their rights. "The state does not cooperate with the farmer as it should…even though he is the foundation of domestic market activity."

Al-Zamil situates the payment crisis within a longer arc of agricultural decline. Iraq was once a significant producer of dates, vegetable oils, and cotton. Those sectors contracted over decades as import dependency expanded, a pattern familiar across rentier economies where oil revenues (about 90%) make domestic production feel optional until a crisis makes it urgent. Wheat held on as a strategic exception, shielded by government purchase guarantees. But those guarantees are only as reliable as the budget that backs them.

And that is precisely the problem. Al-Zamil identifies the causes of delay as the country's broader fiscal pressures, the chronic lateness of annual budget approval, and the administrative complexity of Iraq's procurement verification and disbursement mechanisms. None of these causes is new, nor have they been structurally resolved.

Cost Of Delayed Payment Compounds

For Iraqi farmers, harvest revenues are operating capital for the following season. Seed, fertilizer, labor, irrigation, transport, and equipment maintenance must all be financed before the next crop can be planted. When the state delays payment, farmers borrow to cover these costs, typically at higher rates and with greater personal exposure than if they had been paid on schedule.

The Ministry of Agriculture adviser confirmed that production input costs —seeds, fertilizers, energy, transport— have risen significantly in recent seasons, while farmers argue that official purchase prices have not kept pace with actual operating expenditures. Even when the price is technically adequate, delay erodes its real value: a farmer who borrows at interest to cover the gap between delivery and payment receives less, in effective terms, than the stated price suggests.

Delayed payment forces borrowing, borrowing raises the cost of the following season, higher costs narrow margins, and narrower margins quietly erode the incentive to plant —until the supply the state depends on to manage food prices begins to thin from the bottom up. The farmer, in this arrangement, functions as an involuntary short-term creditor to the state's food security policy, absorbing the liquidity risk that the government cannot or does not manage itself.

Harvest Is Strategic, Payment Is Optional

What the wheat payment crisis ultimately reveals is a misalignment between Iraq's food security rhetoric and its fiscal framework. At the level of official statement, wheat is irreplaceable and non-negotiable because it is considered a strategic, sovereign issue. but at the level of budget execution, payments to the farmers who produce it are treated as a residual claim, disbursed when liquidity allows rather than when obligation falls due.

This misalignment is familiar across the Middle East and North Africa, where countries that rely on subsidized domestic procurement to manage food prices frequently struggle with the working capital demands of that system, particularly when oil revenues contract or budget cycles slip. But Iraq's version of this tension carries specific weight: the country imports a substantial share of its food requirements, and the domestic wheat sector represents one of the few agricultural activities the government has explicitly committed to sustaining.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Karbala, where memory breathes and future beckons

If payment delays become structural so that farmers cannot reliably count on timely disbursement, the rational response is to reduce exposure to the system. Plant Less. Sell Informally. Exit. The government's food security calculus depends on farmers not making that calculation. But every delayed payment makes it more tempting.

Al-Qaisi insists the government is moving to address the backlog and that wheat procurement will continue at supported prices. The Cabinet resolutions are real. The political attention, following the protests, is genuine. But resolutions and intentions have appeared before, and the harvest season arrives every year regardless.

The farmers of Najaf, Karbala, and al-Diwaniyah are presenting a receipt. That it has gone unanswered for weeks, with debts mounting and a new season already pressing, says more about the state's priorities than any policy document could.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.