Iraq's Haditha massacre marks 20 years: US forces evade accountability

Shafaq News – London

Twenty years after one of the most notorious incidents of the Iraq War, the families of Haditha in Al-Anbar Province continue to confront the tragedy that unfolded in their town on 19 November 2005. The massacre, which left 24 Iraqi civilians dead—including women and children—has resurfaced in public attention following a new investigation.

"This is the room where my whole family was killed," recounts Safa Younes in a BBC documentary. Her testimony, alongside the physical remnants of that day, paints a stark picture of the violence that struck her home. Safa survived by hiding with her siblings, mother, and aunt, while her father was killed upon opening the front door.

A BBC Eye investigation has now uncovered evidence implicating two US marines, who were never brought to trial, in the killings of Safa’s family, according to a forensic expert. The investigation draws heavily on statements and testimonies collected immediately after the massacre, highlighting potential gaps in the original US inquiry and raising questions about accountability within American forces.

The Haditha massacre remains a defining and tragic episode of the Iraq War. US marines killed civilians across three homes and targeted individuals in a car, including students heading to college. Despite the gravity of the events and the longest US war crimes investigation of the Iraq conflict, no convictions were ever secured.

For those following the pursuit of justice for Haditha’s victims, these new findings underscore the continuing quest for accountability.

