Iraq and Turkiye sign security and counterterrorism cooperation pact

Shafaq News/ Turkiye and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in security, military, and counterterrorism efforts, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Thursday following two days of high-level talks in Ankara.

"We are elevating our cooperation to the highest level with joint command and training centers included in this agreement," The Daily Sabah reported Fidan after he met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

The agreement aims to solidify mutual counterterrorism efforts through concrete steps, marking a significant milestone in Ankara-Baghdad relations, which have been strained by Turkiye's military operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq.

According to The Daily Sabah, the accord also outlines the creation of permanent committees for collaboration in various fields, including trade, energy, water, transportation, and education, further strengthening bilateral ties.

Fidan praised Iraq's growing awareness of the PKK, a group classified as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union. The PKK operates from strongholds in northern Iraq, launching attacks into Turkiye.

In turn, Hussein acknowledged the PKK's presence in northern Iraq as a significant threat to the Kurdistan region and other Iraqi cities, posing a danger to Iraqi society. He announced that the Iraqi government had officially decided to designate the PKK as a banned organization.

Beyond counterterrorism, the discussions addressed securing the shared border against smuggling and illegal migration.

The agreement follows a period of renewed diplomatic engagement between Ankara and Baghdad. Relations had been strained due to Turkiye's Operation Claw-Lock, launched in April 2022, targeting PKK positions in northern Iraq. While Baghdad condemned the operation as violating its sovereignty, Turkiye argues it is necessary for national security.