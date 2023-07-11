Iraq Plans to Buy Pakistani or French Fighter Jets.. or Both

Shafaq News/ Iraq is reportedly in advanced discussions over purchasing 12 JF-17 Thunder jets from Pakistan and 14 Dassault Rafale fighter jets from France, potentially indicating Baghdad's ambition to diversify its air force and enhance its military capabilities.

Citing unnamed sources, Pakistan's The News International reported that Iraq has finalised a deal amounting to $664 million for 12 JF-17 Block 3 jets from Pakistan. These negotiations have been ongoing since at least 2021.

Simultaneously, Iraqi media have reported Baghdad's continuous interest in purchasing 14 Dassault Rafales, a deal that's been under consideration since 2021. Back in May, Major General Yehia Rasool, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, confirmed Iraq's inclination towards the advanced multirole French jet. He also suggested that Iraq will be seeking to procure modern military equipment from various countries, indicating a potential multi-country aircraft acquisition strategy.

This strategic inclination is supported by Iraq's Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense's previous announcement of their intent to negotiate a deal with France for the supply of Rafales along with radar and air defenses. A clear sign of the ongoing relationship with France was marked by the inauguration ceremony of the first French-supplied Thales Ground Master 403 (GM403) mobile long-range radar in September 2022.

Pricing remains a topic of discussion. The Rafale fighter jets, in particular, are in the spotlight due to the seemingly low figure of $240 million for 14 units. This sum is considerably lower than the $8.2 billion spent by India for its 36 Rafales. In comparison, the reported $664 million for the JF-17s and associated armaments, parts, and support appears more proportionate, given the $25 million cost per unit for the JF-17.

It is speculated that Iraq could be seeking a significant discount on Rafales due to unsettled debts France incurred from previous contracts that were not fulfilled. The $240 million price tag may merely be an initial installment.

The potential acquisitions aim primarily at strengthening Iraq's air defense capabilities. Given that Iraq's existing fleet of 34 American F-16C/D Block 52s lacks AIM-120 air-to-air missiles, the addition of the JF-17 or Rafale could significantly bolster the country's defensive potential. In fact, the JF-17 Block 3 is reported to come with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and could be equipped with the PL-15 missile, a Chinese-made missile equivalent, to defend against drone threats.

Rasool's statement about Iraq's cooperation with France in air defense suggests that Iraq may seek France's Meteor air-to-air missile along with its Rafales, which would serve to greatly enhance its air defense capabilities.