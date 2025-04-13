From Erbil to the world: Barzani’s quiet power play at Antalya

Shafaq News/ Amid rising regional volatility and shifting alliances, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani held a flurry of high-level diplomatic meetings at the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum, engaging with leaders from across the Middle East and beyond to chart paths for dialogue, security cooperation, and political stability in the region.

The forum, held under the theme “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World” and organized by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, brought together heads of state, ministers, and senior policymakers from across the globe.

At Antalya’s Forum

Over two days, the Kurdish leader participated in closed-door meetings and bilateral sessions held on the sidelines of the forum, which drew more than 4,000 participants. Discussions addressed a wide range of global challenges, including climate change, counterterrorism, food security, and artificial intelligence.

He underscored the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to dialogue as a tool for navigating a volatile regional landscape. His appearance came amid shifting alliances and heightened tensions in the Middle East, including ongoing US–Iran nuclear negotiations, evolving Erbil–Baghdad dynamics, and the continuing fallout of the war in Ukraine.

Regional Engagements

Barzani’s agenda in Antalya featured intensive talks focused on strengthening cooperation with key regional players, particularly Turkiye and Syria.

In a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the discussion was described as “highly productive,” with both sides expressing interest in reviving Turkiye’s stalled peace process. The Kurdish president reiterated his region’s willingness to support meaningful efforts toward reconciliation.

He also called on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to respond clearly to Abdullah Öcalan’s earlier appeal for disarmament. Öcalan, imprisoned since 1999, remains a central figure in the Kurdish-Turkish conflict.

Security coordination among Turkiye, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region was the focus of separate talks with Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler. Both officials stressed the importance of preserving regional stability and avoiding further escalation.

Meanwhile, Barzani held his first public meeting with Syrian Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa. The two reaffirmed their commitment to constructive neighborly relations and discussed advancing a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

Support was expressed for an inclusive political framework that safeguards the rights of Syria’s diverse communities, including its Kurdish population. The leaders also addressed joint efforts to combat ISIS and prevent the group’s resurgence.

During talks with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh, he welcomed steps toward de-escalation and highlighted the importance of closer coordination between Erbil and Tehran. Both sides expressed interest in building mutual understanding.

In a final meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Barzani reviewed relations between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the League. Aboul Gheit praised the Region’s role in bolstering Iraq’s internal stability and called for deeper coordination to address shared challenges across the Arab world.

The International Stage

Beyond regional dialogue, the Kurdish president held a series of high-level meetings with international officials to discuss security cooperation and broader diplomatic engagement.

The political and security situation in Iraq and Syria was at the center of a separate meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, where both officials also discussed expanding economic ties and maintaining active dialogue across multiple sectors.

A conversation with European Union Special Representative for the Gulf region Luigi Di Maio focused on recent regional shifts, with both parties stressing the need for continued diplomatic efforts to preserve stability.

On the Way to Paris

Following his engagements in Antalya, Barzani is due to travel to Paris for an official meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The meeting is expected to cover a range of issues, including Erbil–Baghdad relations, counterterrorism cooperation, regional de-escalation, and the Syrian conflict.