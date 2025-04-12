President Barzani, Arab League chief eye regional calm

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit to discuss political developments in Iraq and regional cooperation.

On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025), the two officials reviewed relations between the Kurdistan Region, Baghdad, and the Arab League, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and regional stability, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

President Barzani expressed support for the Arab League’s role in promoting cooperation among member states, while Aboul Gheit acknowledged the Kurdistan Region’s role in maintaining stability in Iraq and the region.