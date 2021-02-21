Dillkhoush, A Kurdish bodybuilder breaking the barriers with her dream

Shafaq News / Every person wants to reach the top, but he has to set his goals first and be confident, because self-confidence is always the key factor.

Besides, when you receive encouragement and support from inspiring characters, the road to goals becomes easier.

It is not unusual for a girl to wish to reach her goal that may seem strange due to our societies' norms and traditions.

This is the story of Dillkhoush Abdullah, a Kurdish athlete who managed to participate in bodybuilding championships alongside men. Her ambition was great despite the difficulties, and she succeeded in achieving part of her dreams by ascending the podiums and entering the winners' circle, "The beginnings were difficult, but I was determined to do this and break all the barriers. My father's encouragement was the first reason behind my success".

Dillkhoush is from Ranya district in Al-Sulaymaniyah. She has participated in local Iraqi championships and is looking forward to participating in international ones as well.

"I started my career when I was a kid. I loved sports, and one day I went to my coach and told him that I want to be a champion. At first, everyone was surprised, but then that look changed after the effort, patience, and defiance I displayed. I succeeded in achieving what I wanted", Dillkhoush told Shafaq News agency.

She has participated in several championships, including the Kurdistan championships held in Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah, and won first place, most recently in 2016-2017.

Dillkhoush participated in the 2020 Iraq Championship in Kirkuk and won gold, silver, and bronze medals in various bodybuilding games, "My dream is to participate in foreign tournaments and achieve big prizes for my country. My message to women is to love themselves and seize their dreams with their own hands. Every success goes through difficulties, but your determination is the key".