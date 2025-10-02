Baghdad walks tightrope in Iran–Israel conflict

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq is struggling to balance its position amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reiterating that Baghdad will remain neutral, according to Amwaj media agency.

During the 12-day war in June, Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq showed notable restraint. Analysts cited by Amwaj differ on whether this indicated a weakening of Tehran’s sway over its proxies or a calculated pause. Al-Sudani tried to use the lull to enhance Iraq’s regional profile, warning factions that any involvement could provoke direct US retaliation.

Despite these efforts, Iran’s influence remains embedded through the Popular Mobilization Units, where disputes over draft legislation continue to reflect Tehran’s hand in shaping Iraq’s political landscape. Analysts caution that while neutrality remains Baghdad’s safest course, another flare-up between Iran, Israel, and the United States could severely test its ability to sustain that stance.

