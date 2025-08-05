Al-Anbar’s next chapter: Euphrates Resort opens after ISIS era

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

A new resort has opened along the banks of the Euphrates in al-Baghdadi, a town in Iraq's western al-Anbar province once associated with war and destruction.

For years, al-Anbar was one of the most volatile and dangerous parts of Iraq. In 2014, its capital, Ramadi, and the key city of Fallujah both fell to the so-called Islamic State (ISIS), which unleashed a reign of terror marked by widespread violence, infrastructure collapse, and mass displacement. Iraqi forces, backed by a US-led Coalition and local tribal fighters, fought for years to liberate the province.

Now, signs of recovery are beginning to emerge. The “Sahra” (Desert) Resort is the first tourism project of its kind in the region, combining desert landscapes, Bedouin heritage, and modern hospitality services. “The concept of a resort was unfamiliar here—we had to build trust,” Resort Director Tariq Abdul Karim told Shafaq News, noting that harsh desert conditions and instability near the nearby Ain al-Assad base led to repeated construction delays.

“However,” Abdul Karim added, “security concerns are fading as more people visit and share their experiences.”

Official registration with the Ministry of Tourism and the Chamber of Commerce helped formalize operations and improve coordination with local authorities.

The project aims to preserve the region’s cultural identity, hosting folklore performances such as the jawbi* dance and serving traditional dishes like madkooka**, while celebrating tribal traditions central to life in western Iraq.

Though still relatively underpromoted, Sahra joins a growing network of local destinations, including Habbaniyah Lake and the Fallujah Corniche, which have drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors during public holidays.

Tourism development has become a post-war priority for local authorities; in recent years, projects including artificial waterfalls and public promenades have been launched as part of reconstruction efforts.

Indeed, Sahra's opening, alongside those other projects, may signal not just a tourism revival, but a turning point in how al-Anbar is perceived nationwide.

* Jawbi is a traditional tribal dance popular in western Iraq, especially al-Anbar. Performed in groups, it features rhythmic footwork, handkerchiefs or rosaries, and is accompanied by drums and reed instruments. It was suppressed by extremists during the war.

** Madkooka is a traditional dish also from western Iraq, made by pounding dates with roasted wheat or barley and sometimes clarified butter. Dense and sweet, it is often served at gatherings or as a festive treat reflecting Bedouin culinary heritage.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.