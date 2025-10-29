AI-generated junk flood blurs line between real and fake

Shafaq News

The internet is being overrun by “AI slop,” a growing wave of low-effort, machine-generated material that clogs social media feeds, search results, and video platforms, CNET reported.

The outlet said the term refers to mass-produced digital material — from fake news clips and robotic voiceovers to bizarre stock images — created cheaply and carelessly for ad revenue rather than information or creativity. It noted that tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Sora have made it easier for content farms to flood platforms with synthetic material that mimics real reporting.

CNET explained that, unlike deepfakes meant to deceive or chatbot “hallucinations” caused by technical errors, AI slop emerges from indifference and volume. Algorithms reward quantity over quality, encouraging creators to post endless AI content that blurs the line between real and fabricated information.

The report added that companies such as Google, TikTok, and Spotify are experimenting with watermarking systems to identify AI-generated media, though experts warn the fixes may come too late.

