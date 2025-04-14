A nation in trauma: Iraq's mental health crisis deepens

Shafaq News/ The human toll of Iraq’s long history of conflict runs deeper than the rubble of shattered cities. From the drawn-out clash with Iran to the 2003 US invasion and the terror wrought by ISIS, Iraqis have endured decades of violence that continue to shape their daily lives.

The emotional and psychological wounds left behind are profound, etched into a society still living with the shadows of its past, while burdened by political instability, social fragmentation, and economic strain. As these pressures intensify, the nation’s mental well-being continues to fray.

A Legacy of Conflict

Since its establishment in 1921, Iraq has endured five major conventional conflicts, each leaving deeper scars than the last. The 2003 invasion, in particular, shattered national security and opened the door to extremist groups, plunging the region into deeper turmoil.

But the damage goes far beyond physical destruction. Years of violence, compounded by unemployment, poverty, and corruption, have eroded public morale and triggered a nationwide mental health crisis. Sectarian divides and political dysfunction continue to tear at the country’s social fabric.

Today, Iraq stands at a crossroads of compounding threats, ranging from the looming electricity shortages as summer nears, to the falling oil prices threatening public salaries, and the persistent fears of an ISIS resurgence or Israeli airstrikes. Political analyst Abdullah al-Kinani stressed the weight of these uncertainties. “The Iraqi people live with constant fear, fear of what’s coming next, on top of failing services, poor education, and crumbling healthcare,” he told Shafaq News.

Al-Kinani also warned of Iraq’s fragile position in a volatile neighborhood. Rising US-Iran tensions, ongoing chaos in Syria, and instability in Yemen and Jordan all feed national anxiety. “Iraq is surrounded by turmoil,” he observed, “and the psychological impact is only worsened by the country’s long history of conflict.”

The Silent Epidemic

The physical scars left by decades of conflict are undeniable. However, the invisible wounds run even deeper as they affect millions of Iraqis who continue to bear the weight of trauma long after the sounds of gunfire fade into the distance.

The 2024 report by the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals the staggering toll of this crisis, showing that nearly 30% of Iraqis exposed to extreme violence now suffer from trauma-related disorders. Among them, 21.5% experience debilitating anxiety, while 12.5% are grappling with severe depression—figures that reflect more than just statistics; they represent lives forever altered by pain and loss.

Nevertheless, the mental health crisis in Iraq extends far beyond these well-known conditions. According to WHO, depression and anxiety are now the leading causes of disability in the country, reflecting a population living in constant psychological distress. A study published in The Lancet Psychiatry in 2024 highlighted the scale of the issue, revealing that nearly 7.6 million Iraqis suffer from mental illnesses. Yet, fewer than 15% have access to any form of treatment.

Compounding this already dire situation is the rising prevalence of complex PTSD (C-PTSD), a condition resulting from prolonged exposure to multiple traumatic events. Survivors of Iraq’s occupation, sectarian violence, and forced displacement are particularly vulnerable. A 2023 study by the Iraqi Red Crescent found that 32% of displaced Iraqis show signs of C-PTSD, with some regions seeing even higher rates.

The mental health toll of Iraq’s ongoing crisis also manifests physically. Many Iraqis, particularly in conflict zones, are battling somatic symptom disorders, where unresolved psychological distress translates into chronic physical ailments. Echoing this sentiment, is a 2023 study by the University of Baghdad, revealing that nearly 47% of women in conflict-affected areas suffer from chronic pain, headaches, and gastrointestinal issues

Meanwhile, in urban areas heavily impacted by violence, the incidence of psychosis and schizophrenia has soared among young adults. The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported in 2024 a startling 25% increase in schizophrenia diagnoses, particularly in cities like Mosul and Baghdad.

On the Verge of a Societal Collapse?

This ongoing crisis extends into the realm of substance abuse, particularly synthetic drugs like Captagon. Many Iraqis, in a desperate bid to cope with the psychological pain they cannot address, have turned to these substances as a form of self-medication. The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), reported a 40% increase in Captagon-related arrests from 2022 to 2024.

Among the most vulnerable to this crisis are Iraq’s internally displaced persons (IDPs). A 2023 study by the Iraqi Ministry of Health revealed that more than 40% of IDPs suffer from symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), with children and young adults bearing the brunt of this psychological trauma.

The loss of homes, families, and a sense of security has left deep emotional scars, and these wounds run through entire generations. For these communities, trauma is not just an individual burden but a collective one, one that affects the very fabric of society, leaving long-term consequences for Iraq’s future.

This emotional toll is only worsened by the broader instability within the country. Economic hardships, chronic insecurity, and the near-collapse of the mental health infrastructure have created a perfect storm for despair.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) reported that Iraq’s unemployment rate stood at 16.5% in 2024, with youth unemployment skyrocketing to a staggering 27%. According to a 2023 World Bank report, nearly 28% of Iraqis live below the poverty line, further amplifying the sense of hopelessness that many already feel. These economic pressures, combined with ongoing violence, fuel a cycle of stress and despair.

Dr. Suzan Hussein, a leading expert in Iraq’s mental health field, highlighted the severity of the situation stating that "prolonged exposure to war, followed by displacement and instability, creates severe psychological distress. Without adequate mental health resources, people are left to fend for themselves", she confirmed to Shafaq News.

Despite the growing need for intervention, Iraq’s mental health services remain woefully underdeveloped. With less than one psychiatrist per 100,000 people, Iraq falls far behind the global average of 3.96. Even in major cities, psychiatric facilities are outdated and understaffed, and rural areas often lack any mental health services at all.

This scarcity is further aggravated by the stigma surrounding mental illness, which discourages many from seeking the help they desperately need. A 2024 study by the Iraqi Ministry of Health found that 64% of people with PTSD symptoms avoided seeking care due to fear of societal judgment or alienation. For those who do attempt to access treatment, delays or a lack of resources often make care unavailable.

This crisis is not only an individual tragedy but a societal one. The mental health challenges facing millions of Iraqis are eroding the very social fabric of the country. Research from the University of Baghdad’s Institute of Social Research underscores the far-reaching impact of this collective trauma, including fractured communities, widespread mistrust, and a deepening divide between different segments of society.

As Dr. Hussein explained to Shafaq News, “This trauma is not just an individual burden; it has permeated the entire fabric of society.” Communities torn apart by sectarian violence and forced displacement are now seeing fear and suspicion become ingrained in everyday life, making reconciliation and unity increasingly elusive.

A 2023 survey by the National Center for Psychological Research found that 68% of Iraqis believe mental health struggles have strained their relationships, leading to isolation and family rifts.

With these concerned data, experts warn that if the country fails to address its mental health crisis, it will continue to see rising rates of self-harm, addiction, and suicide. Over the past decade, suicides in Iraq have surged by 40%, with young men aged 18 to 30 most affected. In 2024 alone, the Ministry of Interior recorded 772 suicide cases, up from 663 the previous year.

These are not just statistics, they represent the heart-breaking loss of human lives, victims of a system that has failed to heal the psychological wounds of war. Dr. Hussein emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting, “Many young people, raised in an environment of war and instability, struggle to see a way forward.” For these individuals, the future seems too distant and too bleak to reach.

She also stressed that addressing this crisis is not optional but essential for Iraq's recovery. "We must build accessible, culturally sensitive mental health services that prioritize the most vulnerable. Psychological care cannot be an afterthought, it must be central to Iraq’s path to healing," she confirmed.

We’re not happy

Perhaps the clearest indicator of the country’s well-being is the World Happiness Report, a study that measures factors like income, social support, life expectancy, and freedom to gauge how satisfied people are with their lives.

In the latest rankings, Iraq finds itself in 101st place globally and eighth in the Arab world, with a score of 5.166, below the global average of 5.56. While the difference may seem small on paper, it reflects deeper challenges that contribute to a profound psychological toll on millions of Iraqis.

To better understand the implications of this ranking, it’s useful to compare Iraq’s situation with that of its regional neighbors. Though Iraq fares better than Iran (108th) and Jordan (125th), it is far behind more stable Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia (32nd) and the UAE (21st). These countries, with their booming economies and relatively secure political environments, offer their citizens a higher sense of well-being. This stark contrast highlights how Iraq’s ongoing turmoil, fuelled by economic hardships and insecurity, affects not only day-to-day life but also the long-term hopes and aspirations of its people.

Researcher and academic Abdul Sattar Jabar, who has spent years working in conflict zones, offers his perspective on the psychological impact of prolonged instability. “When people are trapped in a cycle of economic hardship and constant insecurity, their mental well-being inevitably begins to unravel,” he noted. “A collective sense of hopelessness sets in.”

This sense of despair, he explained, is not just a reaction to daily struggles; it’s the product of living with constant uncertainty and a future that feels increasingly out of reach.

“It’s the fear of what comes next that wears people down,” he added in comments to Shafaq News. “And over time, that fear becomes embedded in the national psyche, making recovery all the more difficult.”

No Alternative But to Improve

While infrastructure repair is vital, experts argue that the deeper wounds, the invisible ones left on the minds of its people, demand just as much attention.

At the forefront of this movement is Professor Mohammed Jassim Al-Obeidi from the University of Al-Mustansiriyah. A vocal advocate for mental health reform, Al-Obeidi believes that no reconstruction plan can succeed without simultaneously tending to the psychological scars left by decades of war. “Iraq’s recovery cannot be fully realized without a significant focus on mental health,” he explains.

“The psychological scars of war affect every aspect of life, social, economic, and political.” For him, rebuilding institutions is only half the battle; the other half lies in restoring social cohesion and collective resilience, an effort that begins with healing minds.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also urged Iraq to integrate mental health into its primary care services, especially in regions recovering from violence. Experts argue that this integration is not just beneficial, it’s essential.

Community-based mental health programs can help rebuild trust, encourage dialogue, and foster a sense of belonging in places where division has taken root. It’s not only about treating trauma on an individual level; it’s about rebuilding the emotional fabric of entire communities.

Amid these challenges, however, signs of hope are beginning to surface. A new generation of Iraqis, many of whom were born after 2003, is beginning to push for change. They’re more outspoken, more connected, and more willing to challenge the old taboos that have long surrounded mental health.

This shift in mindset is already being met with support from local and international NGOs, which have started launching awareness campaigns and grassroots initiatives aimed at expanding access to psychological care.

Still, the road ahead remains steep. Dr. Hussein emphasized that genuine healing takes time. “This kind of trauma isn’t something a nation recovers from overnight,” she explained. “Iraq needs systemic reform, not just in healthcare but in governance, infrastructure, and education. Until those layers are addressed together, progress will be slow.” She pointed to Iraq’s persistently low ranking on the global Happiness Index as a reflection of unresolved trauma and systemic neglect.

Yet for many Iraqis, the pursuit of happiness transcends economic data or political benchmarks. It’s about restoring a sense of dignity and belief in a future that doesn’t feel shaped by loss. It’s about walking into a clinic without fear or shame. It’s about knowing that the pain of the past doesn’t have to define the next generation.