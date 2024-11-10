Traffic congestion causes psychological strain for 60% of Iraqis, says strategic center

Shafaq News/ Around 60% of Iraqis suffer from psychological stress due to severe traffic congestion on public roads, said Fadel Al-Gharawi, head of Iraq's Strategic Center for Human Rights, in a statement on Sunday.

“Traffic congestion is a direct contributor to Iraq's pollution crisis, as low vehicle speeds lead to greater fuel consumption,” Al-Gharawi noted.

The slow-moving traffic results in a higher release of greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide, from internal combustion engines, he added.

Al-Gharawi highlighted that traffic volumes in some Iraqi cities are now at 200% above normal levels during peak times. “In Baghdad, for instance, roads are designed to accommodate 300,000 vehicles during rush hour, yet the actual number often reaches a million.”

“Sixty percent of Iraqis experience psychological strain due to traffic congestion, compounded by the economic losses these delays bring,” Al-Gharawi stated, urging the Iraqi government to expand public transport, build ring roads around provinces, and develop administrative cities outside main urban centers.

He also recommended reinstating the odd-even license plate driving system, maintaining roads and tunnels, establishing international-standard highways between provinces, and phasing out vehicle models manufactured before 2012 to ease road congestion.