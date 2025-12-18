Traffic congestion hits key routes across Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Heavy traffic disrupted movement across several parts of Baghdad on Thursday morning, affecting main streets, highways, and bridges, a traffic source said.

The source told Shafaq News that congestion slowed vehicles on major routes, including Taji Highway, Tahrir Square, Al-Rasheed Street, Baghdad Airport Road, and other key areas of the capital.

Residents said that the congestion caused delays for commuters and affected access to services, including emergency transportation and workplace attendance.

Traffic pressure has continued despite projects launched in March 2023 by the Ministry of Construction and Housing to ease bottlenecks, which included the construction of bridges and roadways at a reported cost exceeding 1.866 trillion Iraqi dinars.

Experts have called for broader measures, such as improving public transport, expanding road capacity, and adopting intelligent traffic management systems to address the issue.

