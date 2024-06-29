Cult of death: Iraq dismantles Qurban Group encouraging suicides

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) announced today, Saturday, that it dismantled the "Qurban group," alternatively known as "Al-Ali al-Alahiya," the extremist behavioral movement that caused the suicide of a group of young men in southern Iraq.

Arshad Al-Hakim, INSS's spokesperson, said in a press conference that the agency's members "carried out a successful intelligence operation in which they were able to infiltrate the movement that calls for extremist behavior and promotes deviant ideas."

"The follow-up and infiltration operations took place after more than five suicide cases of young people under the age of 22 were recorded in Wasit Governorate," he added.

The spokesman also indicated that "the agency's detachments intensified their intelligence efforts to arrest a member of this movement before committing suicide," noting that "after interrogating him, it became clear that he belongs to a deviant behavioral movement called Qurban group."

He continued that the accused "admitted that the members of this movement practice strange behavior by drawing lots among them, and whoever is chosen commits suicide, hanging himself."

Al-Hakim pointed out, "After investigation and information boycott, 31 defendants were arrested in this case and were active in the governorates of Wasit, Basra, and Dhi Qar," stressing that "investigations are still ongoing with them to find out the motives of this movement, who is behind it, and the sources of its financing."

Shafaq News Agency has previously highlighted the activities of the "Qurban group" in Dhi Qar.

A local source in Dhi Qar revealed that the members of this group worship Imam Ali Bin Abi Taleb and periodically draw lots to select a member as a sacrifice to the Imam.

This group has attracted numerous young individuals. The sect's ideology is primarily grounded in the execution of self-sacrificial rites during religious observances.

"The emergence of such movements is criminalized by the Iraqi constitution, Penal Code, and specific laws," legal expert Muhammad Ali told Shafaq News Agency. He highlighted that "the criminal penalties imposed on them could extend to life imprisonment or even death."

It is worth noting that the extremist group was established during the lifetime of the late religious leader Mohammed Mohammed Sadiq al-Sadr, who distanced himself from them.