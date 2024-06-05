Green Observatory identifies water scarcity and air pollution as Iraq’s top environmental challenges

Shafaq News/ The Green Iraq Observatory has pinpointed water scarcity and air pollution as Iraq’s foremost environmental challenges, as per Omar Abdullatif, a member of the observatory, speaking on World Environment Day.

Abdullatif underscored the considerable environmental obstacles Iraq has recently confronted, emphasizing that water scarcity has uprooted Marsh Arabs and farmers while contributing significantly to widespread desertification.

The water deficit has profoundly impacted the growth of perennial trees, crucial for climate regulation and dust storm mitigation. This situation has led to more than 100 dust storms in previous drought years, posing substantial health risks, notably to asthma patients.

Abdullatif emphasized the vital need for water conservation measures by advocating citizen involvement, deploying modern irrigation systems for farmers, and establishing water treatment facilities in government institutions to curb river pollution, as demonstrated by the Ministry of Health’s initiatives.

He also flagged air pollution as a pressing issue, citing Baghdad as the world’s second most polluted capital after Chad in 2021, according to the IQAir Air Quality Index encompassing over 100 capitals.

Abdullatif urged authorities to reduce vehicle emissions in Baghdad, home to approximately 9 million people, by reducing generator usage, transitioning to clean energy for electricity production, promoting cleaner fuel usage in industries, and curtailing gas flaring, which has been linked to increased cancer cases in Basra province.

Previously, Fadel Al-Gharawi, head of Iraq’s Strategic Center for Human Rights, disclosed that each citizen generates over 2 kilograms of waste daily, resulting in a daily waste output of 23 million tons and posing significant air pollution concerns.