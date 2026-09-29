Yemen rivals trade claims over airstrikes across several provinces

Yemen rivals trade claims over airstrikes across several provinces
2026-09-29T18:32:25+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

The Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen had targeted civilian infrastructure, including telecommunications networks and schools, in Yemen’s Taiz, Al-Jawf, Amran, Saada, and Hodeidah provinces, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) spokesperson Yahya Saree stated on Tuesday.

The total number of Saudi-led airstrikes and missile strikes since the start of the escalation had reached 1,158, he claimed, adding that Saudi aircraft carried out 35 airstrikes over the past 24 hours involving F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets that took off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases.

Meanwhile, Saudi-backed Yemen’s government forces said their aircraft conducted two strikes against Houthi positions and vehicles in Al-Arouq, in Haifan district south of Taiz.

Government forces described sites used by the Houthis for military purposes as legitimate targets and urged civilians to stay away from them. 

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon