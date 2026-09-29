Shafaq News- Sanaa

The Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen had targeted civilian infrastructure, including telecommunications networks and schools, in Yemen’s Taiz, Al-Jawf, Amran, Saada, and Hodeidah provinces, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) spokesperson Yahya Saree stated on Tuesday.

The total number of Saudi-led airstrikes and missile strikes since the start of the escalation had reached 1,158, he claimed, adding that Saudi aircraft carried out 35 airstrikes over the past 24 hours involving F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets that took off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases.

Meanwhile, Saudi-backed Yemen’s government forces said their aircraft conducted two strikes against Houthi positions and vehicles in Al-Arouq, in Haifan district south of Taiz.

Government forces described sites used by the Houthis for military purposes as legitimate targets and urged civilians to stay away from them.