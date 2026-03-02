US urges citizens to leave 14 Middle East including Iraq

Shafaq News- Washington

On Tuesday, the US Department of State advised citizens in the Middle East to immediately depart 14 countries amid escalating military tensions.

The department listed Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates among the countries where it said the safety of US nationals could not be guaranteed at this time. The advisory also included Syria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, and Yemen.

Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that the number of US military personnel killed during combat operations against Iran has risen to six.