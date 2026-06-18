US sanctions Hezbollah and allies over Lebanon ‘peace efforts’

Shafaq News- Washington/ Beirut

The United States on Thursday sanctioned Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh, one of Hezbollah’s most prominent Christian allies, along with senior Hezbollah official Mahmoud Qmati and five entities tied to the group’s regional financial network.

The Treasury Department clarified that the measures target Hezbollah-aligned officials accused of obstructing Lebanon’s peace process and delaying the group’s disarmament, as well as companies linked to sanctioned financier Alaa Hassan Hamieh.

Frangieh, one of Lebanon’s leading Christian politicians, was accused by Treasury of using his alliance with the group to advance his political ambitions and of receiving its support in exchange for backing its interests, while Qmati, deputy head of Hezbollah’s political council, was accused of helping coordinate cash transfers from Iran and promoting Hezbollah’s agenda in Lebanon.

Among the designated entities is Iraq-based Al-Shafa Administrative Services Limited, which Treasury said was established in 2025 and operated as part of the wider network.

Washington will continue targeting Hezbollah’s financial infrastructure and those enabling the group to “undermine Lebanese state institutions,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated. “Hezbollah must disarm for Lebanon to achieve a secure, stable, and prosperous future.”

Under US sanctions rules, all property and interests belonging to the designated individuals and entities under US jurisdiction are blocked, while US persons are generally prohibited from dealing with them.

In May, another sanctions package targeted Hezbollah-linked Lebanese figures, including MPs Hassan Fadlallah, Ibrahim Al-Moussawi, and Hussein Al-Hajj Hassan, as well as Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Reza Shibani.