Fresh US sanctions on Hezbollah officials and financial facilitators

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on four individuals linked to Hezbollah’s financial operations, including senior officials and financial facilitators based in Lebanon and Iran.

According to the Treasury’s statement, the action targets those involved in funding the group through global donor networks and financial services.

The sanctions, issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), designate Mu’in Daqiq Al-‘Amili, Jihad Alami, Fadi Nehme, and Hasan Abdallah Ni’mah under Executive Order 13224, as amended, for their roles in supporting Hezbollah financially and operationally.

Al-‘Amili, a senior Hezbollah representative in Qom, Iran, coordinated cash transfers from Tehran to Lebanon for the group’s leadership, including a $50,000 delivery in late 2023 following the outbreak of conflict in Gaza.

Alami, based in Lebanon, received and distributed those funds as part of his role with Hezbollah's financial apparatus.

Nehme, an accountant and business partner of Hezbollah’s Central Finance Unit chief, has been linked to the now-designated financial services firm Auditors for Accounting and Auditing, “accused of facilitating financial activities for the group” alongside senior Hezbollah finance official Naser Hasan Neser.

Ni’mah, another senior Hezbollah figure, was designated for coordinating large financial transactions across Africa. In 2022, he oversaw the delivery of hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Hezbollah-aligned Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

“Property and interests in property of the individuals within US jurisdiction are frozen, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them”.

In addition, entities owned 50% or more by the designated individuals are also blocked.

The Treasury warned that engaging in certain transactions with the sanctioned individuals could expose foreign financial institutions to secondary sanctions. This includes potential restrictions on US correspondent banking access.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Michael Faulkender said the move underscores Hezbollah’s continued reliance on international financial networks, particularly in Iran. “Treasury will continue to intensify economic pressure on the key individuals in the Iranian regime and its proxies who enable these deadly activities,” he stated.

Thursday’s action builds on previous US sanctions targeting Hezbollah’s financial and commercial infrastructure, particularly following the group's involvement in the October–November 2024 conflict with Israel.