US 'restrains' Israel from attacking Gaza over delayed body returns

Shafaq News – Middle East

The United States urged Israel not to launch any military response over Hamas’s delay in returning the bodies of Israeli hostages, in an effort to preserve the Gaza ceasefire, Israeli broadcaster Kan News reported on Saturday.

The US-brokered agreement required Hamas to release 20 living hostages and 28 bodies. All living captives have been freed, but only 15 bodies have so far been returned.

According to Kan, Washington senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance, are “personally overseeing” enforcement of the truce.

American officials maintain Hamas is not deliberately violating the deal, citing difficulties in locating remains buried under Gaza’s rubble. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Friday that recovery “will take time.”

Israeli intelligence, however, believes Hamas could immediately hand over at least 10 of the remaining bodies.

US envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner have urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid any steps that could jeopardize the ceasefire. A US official told Kan that Israel should “refrain from actions that might endanger a regional breakthrough.”