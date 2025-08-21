US presses Israel to ease strikes as Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah

Shafaq News – Washington / Beirut

The US President Donald Trump administration is urging Israel to scale back “non-urgent” military operations in Lebanon as Beirut begins implementing its decision to disarm Hezbollah, two sources familiar with the talks told Axios on Thursday.

Israel currently holds five outposts in southern Lebanon and conducts regular airstrikes, which Lebanese officials regard as sovereignty violations. Washington argues that easing these activities could strengthen the government’s credibility as it pursues its cabinet resolution to restrict arms to state institutions.

Lebanon’s cabinet adopted its disarmament decision two weeks ago following US pressure, with Washington demanding Hezbollah’s weapons be dismantled by the end of 2025. The group has rejected the move.

According to the sources, US Special Envoy Tom Barrack has proposed a plan involving a temporary halt to non-critical strikes and a phased Israeli withdrawal from the outposts, with progress linked to Lebanese military efforts to prevent Hezbollah from regrouping.

The initiative also envisions creating a “Trump Economic Zone” in southern Lebanon, backed by Saudi and Qatari reconstruction funds, to encourage development and make it harder for Hezbollah to reestablish a military foothold near the border.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Barrack, and US diplomat Morgan Ortagus discussed the proposal in Paris on August 21. A source described the talks as advancing but not yet conclusive, noting Israel has not dismissed the plan outright.