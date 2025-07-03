US and Iran eye direct nuclear talks in Oslo

Shafaq News – Washington/Tehran

The United States and Iran are preparing for a possible meeting in Oslo next week to restart nuclear negotiations, two sources familiar with the discussions told Axios.

The sources revealed that White House envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, though the final date has not been set, and neither side has officially confirmed the meeting.

If held, it would be the first direct nuclear-related talks between Washington and Tehran since President Trump authorized joint US-Israeli strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites.

According to Axios, Witkoff and Araghchi have maintained direct contact during and after the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, which ended in a ceasefire brokered by the United States. Omani and Qatari mediators have also played a role in bridging communication between the two sides.