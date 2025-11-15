US-Israel Gaza talks collapse over Hamas disarmament

Shafaq News – Middle East

Talks between the United States and Israel on the next stage of President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan have broken down, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

The proposal outlines a phased process that includes a ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal, prisoner exchanges, humanitarian aid delivery, Gaza’s demilitarization, and the establishment of a transitional authority.

According to Channel 13, Washington is pushing to move into phase two—focused on reconstruction and governance—while Israel refuses to advance without the complete disarmament of Hamas. Quoting a senior Israeli official, it identified the “day after” in Gaza as the core dispute, warning that the transitional period is “the worst yet,” with Hamas regaining strength since major operations paused.

Channel 13 also reported that negotiations collapsed after weeks of coordination, attributing the breakdown to Washington’s inability to assemble the international force intended to oversee disarmament. The US is reportedly examining temporary alternatives to maintain momentum, but Israeli officials have rejected those options as inconsistent with the original framework.

Hamas’s continued hold in Rafah, the channel added, remains a key obstacle to advancing to phase two.